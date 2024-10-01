Its time for the yearly tradition in Houston. The postseason is back at Minute Maid Park, and the Astros are in the playoffs for the ninth time in the past decade. Here’s a prediction for how October is going to go for the AL West champions.

Houston will began their postseason quest with the Detroit Tigers, led by AJ Hinch, who was dismissed as Astros manager following the ramifications of the 2019 sign-stealing scandal. Justin Verlander, who may or may not be included on the roster, also played a long-time prominent role in Detroit, starring the last time they were October relevant. Games 1 and 2 will be played on Tuesday and Thursday at 1:32 PM CT, with Game 3 potentially to follow (if needed) on Thursday. All three games will air on ABC.

Game 1 is an elite pitching matchup between the best pitcher in the American League, Tarik Skubal, who leads the AL in ERA and wins, and Astros ace Framber Valdez, who has a 2.91 ERA in 28 starts. Yordan Álvarez’s injury and his availability status remain important for any prediction.According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the fearsome Cuban slugger has a 50% chance of being on the Wild Card roster. Álvarez had another incredible season, hitting .308 with 35 home runs and a .959 OPS, and would greatly help his team’s chances, based on his postseason heroics of 2022.

Astros playoffs 2024: Can Houston make the World Series?

Typically, Game 1 is the key in a short three-game series like this. However, I do believe Houston can take it, even if they lose the first one. I believe this series will be close, but the Astros will move on in three games, thanks to more established pitching depth and experienced hitting. Houston could have Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown take the mound in the remaining games.

Moving on to the Cleveland Guardians matchup that would follow in the ALDS, I have the Astros taking this in four games. Houston would not have home field advantage, but they can finish the best-of-five at Minute Maid Park after winning one game in Cleveland.

The most likely team Houston will face next is their longtime foe, the New York Yankees. While New York has homefield advantage in this series, it's difficult to pick against the Astros, given the history of this matchup. After advancing to their eighth straight ALCS, this series will go the distance -- but Houston will remain victorious, celebrating in the Bronx after knocking off the Yankees in seven.

If the Astros end up reaching the World Series, they could possibly face the Dodgers, Phillies or Padres. The Dodgers have certainly had their issues in the postseason recently, but with Shohei Ohtani having the greatest season of all time, they've become a favorite. A Dodgers vs. Astros World Series rematch of 2017 would truly be something to watch. Overall, the Astros have what it takes to reach the Fall Classic once again. Can they win it all?