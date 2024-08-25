Alex Bregman changing positions is perfect solution for Astros' current predicament
By Drew Koch
Alex Bregman was back in the Houston Astros lineup once again on Thursday, and once again, he was acting as the team's designated hitter. Bregman is suffering from an elbow injury that kept him out for a handful of games, and the Astros are concerned that putting him back at third base could exacerbate the issue.
The idea of Bregman acting solely as the Astros' DH is far from ideal. It takes one of the team's best defenders and puts him into a role where his glove is a non-factor. Even worse, it pushes Yordan Álvarez (one of Houston's worst defenders) into a position he's not meant to play. Álvarez has started the last two games in left field.
But based on Bregman's recent comments — that oddly involved gremlins invading his elbow — his return to third base is far from a given. Bregman told Chandler Rome of The Athletic that his current situation will be monitored on a daily basis, and playing third base would be a "fluid situation" moving forward.
However, an in-game interview between MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and Astros manager Joe Espada revealed a potential wrinkle in Houston's plans for Bregman moving forward. The former All-Star was taking grounders at first base on Thursday and is slated to start at first base on Friday.
That's the best news that Astros fans could hope for. Not only does it keep Bregman's bat in the lineup, but it gets Álvarez out of the outfield. This year alone, Álvarez is worth -3 defensive runs saved according to Fielding Bible and -5 outs above average.
With Bregman taking over at first base, that likely keeps the rookie duo of Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo at the hot corner. Look for Espada to play the hot hand at third base and piece together his lineup based on the pitching matchup for any given day. Mauricio Dubón could always handle duties at third base as well.
As the process plays out, it's conceivable that Bregman could return to third base, but so much will depend on how he responds to treatment. It seems like the Astros have been trying to solve the issue at first base since Opening Day, and perhaps Bregman's injury will oddly bring clarity to a problem that's been bugging the Houston faithful since the season began.