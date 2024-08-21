Astros' cautious approach with Alex Bregman shouldn't concern fans after DH return
By Drew Koch
Alex Bregman is back (sort of). The Houston Astros slugger was leading off for Joe Espada's ball club during Wednesday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox, but Bregman wasn't in his normal spot.
Bregman, by design, drew the start as the Astros designated hitter on Wednesday, which moved Yordan Álvarez to left field. Obviously that's less than an ideal defensive alignment, but it was great to see Bregman back in the starting lineup. Shay Whitcomb was back the hot corner for the fifth straight game.
Espada mentioned earlier in the week that Bregman would likely be available, but said that he wouldn't be taking the field. How long the Astros' skipper plans to keep this type of alignment is unknown, but it will obviously depend on Bregman's recovery from the elbow injury he's been dealing with.
Astros' cautious approach with Alex Bregman shouldn't concern fans after DH return
Last Friday's MRI showed no structural damage, so this ailment isn't expected to keep Bregman off the infield dirt for very long. And even if it does, the Astros can afford to be more cautious with Bregman given the team's lead in the AL West.
Over the past few weeks, the Astros have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. It just so happens that Houston's hot-streak has occurred at the same time the Seattle Mariners can't do anything right.
On June 1st, the Astros were trailing both the Mariners and the Texas Rangers in the AL West standings. Houston was 2.5 games back of the defending World Series champions and 6.5 games behind the first-place Mariners. Fast-forward to now, and heading into Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Houston holds a five-game edge over Seattle.
The Mariners are in a tailspin. Seattle has lost seven of their last 10 games and are 17-24 since July 1st. The Astros, on the other hand, are 25-16 and have won nine of their last 10. So if Espada wants to give Bregman a few more days away from the field, Astros fans shouldn't worry too much.