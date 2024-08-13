Alex Bregman's second-half surge puts Astros' front office in precarious situation
By Drew Koch
Alex Bregman's 2024 season did not get off on the right foot. And while you could say that about the entire Houston Astros team, Bregman really struggled at the outset. The 30-year-old was hitting just .218/.280/.372 through his first 55 games, and his chances of cashing in on a mega-deal this offseason looked to be taking a serious hit.
But Bregman has turned his season around. Since June 1, the Astros third baseman is hitting .296/.352/.498 and has 11 home runs and 32 RBI. The player Astros fans are watching of late is reminiscent of the one who was a two-time All-Star and finished in the top-five of the AL MVP race in 2018 and 2019.
Bregman's recent surge is putting the Astros in a bind. Everyone throughout H-Town knows that Bregman is slated to become a free agent during the upcoming offseason, and that all attempts to ink the infielder to a long-term contract have failed. But will Bregman's second-half performance force the Astros to extend themselves in order to re-sign him this winter?
The Astros may have tipped their hand as to their intentions at this year's MLB trade deadline. Houston was said to be in talks with the Tampa Bay Rays for Isaac Paredes. Ultimately, the versatile infielder was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and the Astros failed to add any help to the lineup.
Looking at the upcoming free agent class, outside of Bregman, it's a rather thin crop at the hot corner. Former All-Stars Eugenio Suárez and Justin Turner might be available, but both are past their prime. Gold Glove Award-winner Matt Chapman could test the free agent waters again, but has the option to remain in San Francisco.
After trading some of their best assets in order to acquire Yusei Kikuchi at this year's trade deadline, it's not as if Houston has a rich farm system. A lack of highly-regarded prospects likely takes the Astros out of the mix for acquiring a top-flight third baseman through a trade.
The Astros are wisely giving Bregman's potential successor (Zach Dezenzo) an audition. After cutting ties with Jose Abreu and receiving little from the likes of Mauricio Dubón and Jon Singleton, Astros GM Dana Brown decided to promote Dezenzo to the big leagues after just a few weeks at Triple-A.
But at the end of the day, it's doubtful that Houston is going to find a better option that the one who's currently holding down the hot corner in Space City. Had Bregman continued to struggle this season, letting him enter free agency or signing him to a below-market deal might have been possible. But with his uptick in production, one has assume Bregman is seeking a long-term deal with a lot of zeroes attached to it.
Will the Astros pony up in order to keep Bregman in Houston? The situation is getting more precarious by the day. But Bregman isn't alone. The Astros also have to make long-term decisions on Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, too.