AL West rival offers Astros intriguing alternative to trade deadline addition
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are known buyers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Something that was thought to be unlikely a few weeks back is very much a reality with the Astros' recent surge into first place in the AL West.
While starting pitching is sure to be an area that GM Dana Brown is looking to target in the coming days, first base has been an area of concern as well — especially since the dismissal of failed 2022 free agent acquisition Jose Abreu.
But one of the Astros' AL West rivals may have opened the door for Houston to upgrade the position without the need to swing a trade. The Seattle Mariners have placed first baseman Ty France on waivers, and while not having his best season, the veteran offers a potential upgrade with little-to-no risk involved.
Should the Astros take a flyer on Mariners' 1B Ty France?
This would be an upside play on the part of Brown and the Astros' front office. Salary and an unwillingness to trade away their top talent likely takes Toronto Blue Jays' star Vladimir Guerrero and New York Mets' slugger Pete Alonso off the market. That means if Houston is looking to upgrade first base, it isn't going to come by way of a blockbuster trade before the July 30 deadline.
But submitting a claim is rather easy. After being placed on irrevocable waivers, the Mariners are essentially giving away France away to the first team in line who's willing to take on his salary. If no club submits a claim, France can be outrighted to Triple-A, but the six-year major league veteran has earned the right to refuse such an assignment, and likely would.
According to FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray on The Baseball Insiders podcast, the expectation is that France will likely clear waivers.
If the Astros are interested in adding France to the roster, submitting a claim would allow them to make the acquisition, but they'd take on the 30-year-old's $6.7 million salary. If Houston waits, and no other team submits a claim, then France is able to negotiate a new deal with any organization he'd like.
France is not having his best year, which is exactly why the Mariners are parting ways with him after a five-year tenure in Seattle. France is hitting just .223/.312/.350 with a 94 OPS+, but the Astros' current rotation of Jon Singleton and Mauricio Dubón haven't fared much better this season.
France has struggled with strikeouts in 2024 (24.4% K-rate), but historically has a good eye at the plate. As a team, the Astros rank dead last in all of Major League Baseball in OPS among their first basemen. Adding a former All-Star like France surely can't hurt.