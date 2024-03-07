5 Astros players taking the most advantage of 2024 spring training
The Astros have had some standout performers in spring training so far that many didn't see coming.
By Eric Cole
Spencer Arrighetti
In terms of playing time, Arrighetti doesn't stand out all that much right now, as he has just one scoreless two-inning appearance on his ledger. However, make no mistake about it: he's come to camp wanting to make the roster, and Arrighetti has been turning heads all spring long.
The combination of Arrighetti's pure stuff and his prospect pedigree in the Astros' farm system made him a name to keep an eye on from the start of camp. Given how much he has impressed so far this spring, the only real question is when in 2024 will he get an opportunity to make his big league debut. With Justin Verlander having to start the season on the IL and some uncertainty elsewhere in the rotation, that opportunity could come sooner rather than later.
Jake Meyers
We have been hard on Jake Meyers ahead of the 2024 season. Obviously he is a great defender in the outfield, but his track record (or lack thereof) of hitting in the big leagues has been tough to ignore, especially with the depth and upside that the Astros have at the position. However, Meyers has been doing his absolute damndest to make us eat those words.
Through six games this spring, Meyers ranks third amongst Astros' hitters with a 1.300 OPS, thanks to cracking three doubles and walking five times already. There is no shot that he can keep this up because, well, no one can. However, if Meyers becomes a threat at the plate, he will have us regretting doubting him, and he could establish himself as Houston's center fielder of the future. If he comes back to Earth, it clearly won't be for lack of trying on his part.