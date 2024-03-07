5 Astros players taking the most advantage of 2024 spring training
The Astros have had some standout performers in spring training so far that many didn't see coming.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros have been in spring training long enough now that we can start to take a look at how all the players are performing. Sure, the sample sizes still are quite small and most of spring training is about staying healthy, getting in shape, and making any adjustments needed in a controlled environment. However, there have been a few standout performers in Astros camp that warrant a mention.
The goal here isn't to point out that established players are, in fact, still good. As a result, you won't find guys like Kyle Tucker, Victor Caratini, and Jose Urquidy on this list, although they have had good springs so far. Instead, the goal is to highlight unsung players and/or guys on the fringes of contending for roster spots who have made the most of their opportunities this spring through the first week of March.
With all of the caveats out of the way, here are some of the Astros' standout performers so far during 2024 spring training.
Astros Spring Training 2024 Standout Performers
Corey Julks
Corey Julks' first taste of the major leagues was a bit of a mixed bag in 2023. He saw a decent bit of playing time (393 plate appearances) and hit a few homers while being a legitimate threat on the bases, but he also only hit .245 and his offensive output was fairly meh overall.
If this spring is any indication, he could be on the verge of a breakout season. Through seven games this spring, Julks has posted a 1.000 OPS and leads all Houston players during spring training so far with nine total bases. Again, super small sample size warning here, but that is very encouraging, especially from a guy that everyone agrees is uber-talented.
Most importantly here, though, is that the Astros seem to be wanting to get him a lot of playing time this spring, as he has played in the most games of any Astros hitter this spring. One shouldn't draw too many conclusions just yet, as it is still early, but seeing the field that much seems to bode well for Julks' chances of making the Opening Day roster.