3 Potential Pitchers the Houston Astros should look to acquire at the deadline to replace Lance McCullers Jr.
The Astros need another top arm they can rely on in the playoffs
Lucas Giolito, SP, White Sox
Lucas Giolito would add a boost to the Houston Astros rotation as well, with eight years of experience under his belt and a career ERA of 4.26, which he is surging passed this year. Recent reports also suggest that several White Sox players have asked to be traded this year and Giolito is set to become a free agent next year.
Giolito is doing exceptionally well this season posting a 3.54 ERA and a 1.239 WHIP both below his career averages. Giolito's walks per 9 innings average is down as well this year at 2.9, while his home runs and strikeouts per 9 innings has remained relatively consistent. Another big selling point is he has playoff experience and although it is only two starts (one against Houston), he does have more than any of the three young pitchers the Astros have in their rotation now.