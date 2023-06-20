3 Potential Pitchers the Houston Astros should look to acquire at the deadline to replace Lance McCullers Jr.
The Astros need another top arm they can rely on in the playoffs
Jordan Montgomery, SP, Cardinals
The Houston Astros could use Jordan Montgomery's consistency and veteran presence in the rotation this season. The St. Louis Cardinals have been a disaster this season and will be likely parting ways with a few starting pitchers, one of which would be a great add for the Astros. Montgomery's numbers are not overwhelming, but they are consistent, and that more than anything would be a welcomed addition to the rotation in Houston.
Montgomery has a career 3.85 ERA and 1.230 WHIP over the course of 7 years, playing on both the Cardinals and the Yankees. This year Montgomery is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.340 WHIP, but his overall numbers look very consistent with last years and 2021 numbers. If Montgomery can lower his walk numbers in Houston, he could very easily be the 3rd best pitcher on the team and he will get more support from Houston in the pen than he has had in St. Louis.