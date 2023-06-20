3 Potential Pitchers the Houston Astros should look to acquire at the deadline to replace Lance McCullers Jr.
The Astros need another top arm they can rely on in the playoffs
The Houston Astros rotation has been a revolving door this season aside from Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez. Now that one of the Astros Top pitchers has been declared out for the season, it's time to look for a replacement that will boost the young rotation, and these three pitchers could add a needed shot in the arm, pun intended, to the Astros embattled rotation.