3 pitchers the Houston Astros should focus their trade deadline efforts on
With 2 star pitchers down, the Astros should add one for their playoff run
Blake Snell - Padres
The Padres are 10 games out of first place in their division and 6 games out from the wild card and could sell some rental pieces. The Astros would be a perfect trade deadline match for the Padres starter Blake Snell to land. The southpaw has given up three total runs in his last five starts and has a 6-8 record with a 2.67 ERA.
Snell’s record would easily be better on the Astros and the former Rays Cy Young would make a big splash. If the Astros GM Dana Brown really wants to make a splash on the roster, this would be a big one. Snell’s numbers are stellar this season, as his batting average against sits at .203 and his exit velocity and hard hit percentage against have both dipped this year.
Most importantly for the Astros roster Snell has the playoff experience that is an important part of any strategy the Astros take at the deadline. Snell has had three different appearances in the postseason and pitched in the World Series in 2020. The question remains however, will the Padres sell only being 6 games out of the Wild Card race as it currently stands? If all three wild card teams in the National League (as it stands today) make trades to improve their team prior to the last day of the deadline, it could be that the Padres sell.