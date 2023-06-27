3 Houston Astros whose Spring Training was a fluke, and 2 who were a preview
The Houston Astros have had a lot more movement from IL and AAA this year than years past, so more insight can be sought from spring training numbers.
Rafael Montero, RP - Fluke
Houston Astros fans begrudgingly know Rafael Montero's name all too well. Montero signed a big contract in the off-season and has since had big numbers, and in not a good way. His spring was a continuation of his electric 2022 season as he posted a 1.80 ERA in 5 appearances along with a 0.80 WHIP.
Astros fans might even go to say that the 2022 season was a fluke for Montero, as he is not pitching well at all this season. Montero has a 7.76 ERA over 31.1 innings with a 1.819 WHIP. Those numbers are not even close to what we saw last year with him or in spring training, perhaps both were a fluke?