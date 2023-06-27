3 Houston Astros whose Spring Training was a fluke, and 2 who were a preview
The Houston Astros have had a lot more movement from IL and AAA this year than years past, so more insight can be sought from spring training numbers.
Yainer Diaz, C - Preview
One of the best surprises this season for Houston Astros fans has been the emergence of Yainer Diaz. Astros brass and fans were all in on Korey Lee last season, and yet Diaz has beat him out this year and has shown why.
Diaz posted a .325 average with one home run and eight RBI this spring along with an .892 OPS. That was just to show what great things were to come, as he is currently the go-to DH when he's not catching, and he has posted a .276 average with seven home runs, 16 RBI, and an .801 OPS. He has been clearly superior to Martin Maldonado's .189 average with only four home runs and 10 RBI in 50 more at-bats than Diaz.