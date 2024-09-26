3 Astros players who shouldn't make postseason roster

The Houston Astros are headed back to the MLB Postseason once again; as if there was ever a doubt, right? All kidding aside, the Astros won the AL West once again and will be looking to return to the ALCS, and hopefully, the World Series.

This year's Astros team has been challenging to watch at times, and the injuries have certainly derailed momentum at various points throughout the season. But Houston's starting rotation has been solid throughout the second half of the season and the Astros' lineup is playoff tested.

And while September allowed for active rosters to expand to 28 spots, there are only 26 spaces available on the Astros playoff roster, with a maximum of 13 pitchers. Which three Astros players should be left off Houston's postseason roster? A couple of the names might surprise you.

César Salazar, Astros C

The Astros will surely have 13 pitchers on their playoff roster, meaning that there'll be 13 position players as well. With that in mind, it's highly unlikely that Houston will carry three catchers into the postseason.

César Salazar brings a left-handed bat to the lineup, but the Astros are already going to be hard-pressed to keep both Victor Caratini and Yainer Diaz in the batting order with Yordan Álvarez likely limited following his most recent injury diagnosis. Salazar has been mildly impressive during his brief run with the 'Stros this month, but expect the backstop to be left off Houston's postseason roster.

Justin Verlander, Astros RHP

This has been talked about for several weeks now, but with the Astros now playoff bound, the elephant in the room has to be addressed. And the stone-cold truth is ... Justin Verlander won't be part of Houston's postseason roster.

The Astros just can't afford to carry Verlander on this year's postseason roster. With only three games in the AL Wild Card round, and the trio of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Yusei Kikuchi, the Astros can afford to keep the former MVP off the roster.

Verlander admitted what Astros fans already knew; he came back from injury much too soon. While admirable, Verlander's ERA is bordering on 9.00 and he's just not getting enough swings and misses. Sadly, the Astros will go into this year's postseason without Verlander on the roster.

Spencer Arrighetti, Astros RHP

As good as Spencer Arrighetti has been this season, especially of late, it's difficult to see him on the Astros' postseason roster. Through no fault of his own, Arrighetti seems very unlikely to be part of the postseason party in Houston.

The aforementioned trio of Valdez, Brown, and Kikuchi will be part of the Astros starting rotation, and Houston can then turn to Ronel Blanco if and when they need a fourth starting pitcher. Arrighetti's enjoyed a fantastic rookie campaign, but unfortunately for him, it won't end with a spot on the Astros' postseason roster.

