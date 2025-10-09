One Astros player (not named Christian Walker) who could be trade bait this offseason

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker has already emerged as one of the most likely players to be dealt this offseason, but another name has flown under the radar and as a potential trade candidate as well — Yainer Diaz.

Some Astros fans are sure to laugh at the notion of trading Diaz once the offseason gets underway, but if Houston is looking to truly improve the roster heading into the 2026 season, moving ofn from their starting backstop could help to bring back some legitimate talent.

The Astros will have a much easier time trading Yainer Diaz than Christian Walker

The idea of trading Walker is not without merit, and should definitely be considered. The combination of Isaac Paredes and Carlos Correa at the corners makes dumping Walker a very real possibility. But after watching him post a .238/.297/421 slash line, there won't be many teams lining up to trade for an aging first baseman who's owed $40 million over the next two seasons.

Diaz, on the other hand, comes with team control through 2028 at a premium position. Diaz will get his first crack an increase in salary through the arbitration process this offseason, and though he hasn't been named at All-Star yet, he certainly has the pedigree to achieve such adulation.

Unfortunately, Diaz certainly has a flawed approach at the dish. The past two seasons have seen the 27-year-old earn one of the worst chase rates in the game, and his inability to draw walks has been a source of frustration for Joe Espada and the Astros coaching staff. Diaz is also a mediocre defender at best.

Furthermore, when you're looking at return on investment, the Astros could certainly reap the rewards if they chose to move Diaz this offseason. Trading Walker would result in little more than a salary dump, and Houston may even have to take on another ridiculous contract just to make a deal work. If they dealt Diaz, however, the Astros would have no shortage of suitors, and could look to bolster the pitching staff, the farm system or both.

Though unpopular, the idea trading Diaz should not be dismissed so quickly. Of course, the Astros would have to bring back free agent to-be Victor Caratini before even considering such a move, but it seems as if Houston's front office has already made that a priority.