It was all set. While the specifics of the trade have not yet been divulged, the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals had a deal in place that would've brought 10-time Gold Glove Award-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado Space City. But Arenado invoked his no-trade clause and voided the deal.

A lot has happened since then. The Astros swung a trade with the Chicago Cubs that brought back Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith, and Alex Bregman — who lingered on the open market longer than most expected — agreed to a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. But Arenado is still in St. Louis. That may be where he finishes the 2025 season, and perhaps his career.

Nolan Arenado might've ruined the end of his career by denying Astros trade

After waving the white flag and essentially declaring themselves open for business this offseason, the Cardinals have failed in every way possible to trade away their most expensive talent. Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras, all of whom were on the trade block this winter, are expected to be part of the 2025 Cardinals' Opening Day roster.

Arenado's rejection of the Astros' trade efforts earlier this offseason, combined with the Red Sox signing of Bregman, may have effectively sealed his fate. After the Astros-Cardinals failed trade, Arenado said that he wanted to see what the landscape looked like after free agency. Arenado listed six potential landing spots, including the Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Angels, but no one came calling.

The strongest rumors linked Arenado to Boston, but with Bregman now in the fold (and Rafael Devers complaining a position change) it's difficult to see the Red Sox adding the eight-time All-Star. Another contender could obviously step forward later this season and attempt to secure Arenado's services, but the remaining three years and $74 million make any kind of trade a hard sell. According to CBS Sports, Arenado doesn't see his list of potential suitors changing anytime in the future which isn't going to help.

Arenado now seems doomed to live out the remainder of his contract (and perhaps professional career) with the rebuilding Cardinals. Though St. Louis failed to offload any of their high-priced contracts, they also didn't spend in free agency.

Paul Goldschmidt left to join the New York Yankees, and St. Louis is turning their attention toward drafting and developing young talent with Chaim Bloom taking over in 2026. The Cardinals' window for contention likely won't open until Arenado's contract is off the books.

