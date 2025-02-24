Nolan Arenado is the wrong Cardinals player for the Astros to seek in a trade

If you thought the Nolan Arenado trade rumors would to stop once teams arrived to spring training, you're sorely mistaken. Over the weekend, multiple reports linked the Houston Astros to the St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman, saying that an Arenado trade is still possible.

The Athletic (subscription required), however, is reporting that the talks haven't gained any traction, and certain sources see this deal as a long shot. It's rather odd, at this stage of the spring, that Houston is looking to add Arenado after trading for Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith — who are seen as the short-term, and long-term, answer at third base.

But if Houston is dead-set on hammering out a deal with St. Louis, why not target a player who'll actually make your team better? Maybe Dana Brown and co. should instead shift their focus from Arenado to Erick Fedde.

The Astros should trade for Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde, not Nolan Arenado

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch (subscription required), the Cardinals are interested in trading Fedde before the start of the season, though those conversations could spill over into the regular season.

Fedde signed a two-year, $15 million with the Cardinals last offseason, which is relatively cheap for a pitcher with his credentials. Fedde went 9-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts last season and covered over 175 innings after spending the 2023 season overseas in Korea.

The 1-2 punch of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown are definitely an imposing duo, but after that, Houston's rotation is rather shaky. Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti, and Hayden Wesneski are currently projected to round out the Astros rotation, but that certainly can't inspire much confidence among the Houston faithful.

Houston is pinning their pitching hopes on the successful and healthy returns of J.P. France. Luis Garcia, and Lance McCullers Jr., but none of that trio is expected to return from the IL until at least May. If Houston fails to acquire Fedde, or another mid-rotation starter, the Astros would be forced to turn to one of their young rookies (Colton Gordon or Ryan Gusto) to fill in the gaps.

The Astros have no real need to bring the aging veteran Arenado into the fold, but adding an extra to their depleted rotation would be a wise investment before Houston's 2025 campaign.

