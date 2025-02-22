Bizarre plot twist sees Astros reengaged in trade talks for Cardinals' Nolan Arenado

The Houston Astros have breathed new life into a blockbuster trade possibility that was thought to be dead in the water earlier this offseason. Multiple sources are reporting that the Astros and St. Louis Cardinals have reengaged in trade talks centered around third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Earlier this winter, the Astros and Cardinals were said to be deeply involved in trade discussions that would have sent Arenado to Houston. Some even described the deal as being so close that it was, "at the one-yard line."

But Arenado flipped the script at the last minute and invoked the no-trade clause in his contract. A few days later, the Astros inked Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal, which all but solidified Houston's infield and payroll heading into the upcoming season.

Astros Rumors: Houston renews Nolan Arenado trade talks with Cardinals

Arenado spurned the Astros earlier this offseason, in part due to his belief that Houston was not going to be a contender in 2025. The Astros had just traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, and Alex Bregman had one foot out the door. Arenado obviously didn't think that Houston was going to be the same juggernaut that they've proven to be for the last several seasons.

But with the additions of Walker and Isaac Paredes, along with the willingness of Jose Altuve to move to left field, perhaps Arenado sees a path for Houston to make a run at another World Series title in 2025. With Altuve now logging more time in left field, the Astros may see an avenue to plug Arenado into the lineup at third base and move Paredes to second.

Arenado still has three years remaining on his current contract, but his previous team, the Colorado Rockies, are on the hook for part of the remaining salary. The Astros projected Competitive Balance payroll is sitting just below the luxury tax threshold at $236 million. Obviously Arenado's contract would push Houston into the next tier, something owner Jim Crane rarely (if ever) likes to do.

Astros fans have been on a roller coaster ride this offseason, but after losing Tucker and Bregman, if Dana Brown is able to somehow secure Arenado's services heading into 2025, the Houston faithful will have to tip their cap to the GM.

