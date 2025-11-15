MLB Insider declares Cardinals open for business, prime Astros target on the block

The Houston Astros are going to have to make sacrifices if they're going to solve all of their needs this offseason. The budget doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room, and the farm isn't exactly flush. That means a mix of value-free agents and shrewd trades is going to be necessary to avoid entering 2026 with at least one massive roster hole, if not more.

Fortunately, MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals are open for business, and one of the items they're thought to be auctioning off should check multiple boxes for the Astros. That player would be 28-year-old second baseman Brendan Donovan.

The Astros should pounce if the Cardinals are truly intent on moving Brendan Donovan

Outside of a running mate for Hunter Brown atop the starting rotation, the Astros' greatest needs are a productive left-handed bat, a hitter who brings a more patient approach, and either a second baseman or left fielder so that Jose Altuve can find a permanent home.

Donovan brings all of that to the table. A left-handed hitter, Donovan brings with him an above-average 9.1% walk rate, a .282 career batting average, and the ability to play either second base or left field, and a utility man Gold Glove from 2022 on his resume.

Just as he was at the trade deadline, Donovan is a perfect fit with what the team needs, but he also fits perfectly in the budget. MLB Trade Rumors projects Donovan to make just $5.4 million in arbitration, which is somehow $400k less than Mauricio Dubón, despite being the vastly superior player.

Simply non-tendering Dubón (or Jesus Sanchez or Ramon Urias), and trading for Donovan solves a pretty big itch for Houston while having virtually no impact on the payroll, letting them go hunting for the starter they crave in free agency.

Donovan won't come cheap in a trade, but now with just two years of team control left, he'll be a little more affordable in terms of prospects than he would've been at the deadline. For Houston, it's a worthwhile exchange as the long-term contracts on the books lock them into this core of players for the next couple of seasons. Might as well swap youngsters for a vet who fits that timeline while filling so many holes.

The Astros and Cardinals worked together on a trade for a different infielder last season, which thankfully fell apart when Nolan Arenado vetoed the deal. This time around, the two clubs match up well for a swap that has the potential to work out much better for Houston than last year's aborted disaster.