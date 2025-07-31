Astros may have found perfect trade deadline fit after NL Central team's collapse

The Houston Astros have some high ambitions ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday evening, trying to pull off a trade for a former Cy Young award winner, while also talking to the Mets about a potential blockbuster deal. Constantly refreshing social media feeds will be the task for Astros fans today, as rumors suggest there is a larger move coming.

The latest is that the Astros could be circling the St. Louis Cardinals on a potential deal, and educated speculation points to a target that is a perfect fit.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who are wide open for business, have several teams_including the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies_ expressing interest in the likes of Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2025

Astros could land surprise trade prize after NL Central team throws in towel

These are not your grandfather's Cardinals. For the third consecutive season, the Cardinals are sellers at the deadline, and their sell-off started on Wednesday night by moving Ryan Helsley to the Mets and shipping Steven Matz to the Red Sox. Larger deals loom for the Cardinals today, and if they are serious about moving Brendan Donovan, the Astros are the perfect match for the All-Star second baseman.

Donovan would check the box of being the left-handed hitter the Astros haven't been shy about seeking ahead of the deadline. Not to mention, Donovan can play all over the field, registering time at every position besides catcher and center field during the first four years of his career.

Through 436 plate appearances with the Cardinals this season, Donovan is slashing .285/.356/.417 with 9 home runs and 24 doubles. With Isaac Paredes likely to miss the rest of the season, adding Donovan would be a major boost to the Astros' infield. It would also allow recently acquired Ramon Urias to remain in the utility role that he was in with the Orioles.

A trade for Donovan certainly wouldn't come cheap, considering his All-Star appearance this season and the fact that he is under control through the 2027 season. That said, the Astros are acting with a clear sense of aggressiveness as they look to turn their roster into a legitimate contender for the World Series.

