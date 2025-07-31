Astros' reported deep trade talks with Mets could hint at blockbuster

Houston Astros fans woke up on Thursday morning to the unfortunate news that the Seattle Mariners — the team with the strongest chance to dethrone the Astros in the AL West —just acquired Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

You never want to see your division rival get better, but adding one of the better bats in the league — and a player who was also on the Astros' radar — just ratcheted up the urgency for Houston to make a splash at the trade deadline. Fortunately, it sounds like the team is considering doing just that.

Astros rumors emerged on Wednesday suggesting that Houston was making a real push for San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease. Those talks have since died down, but it underscored the notion that Houston was after a big fish. That extends to their search for a bat as well with reports now revealing that the Astros have had talks with the New York Mets involving some pretty significant players.

Astros Rumors: Houston has inquired about Mets' standouts Jeff McNeil, Ronny Mauricio, and Brett Baty

Though no deal with the Mets is close, and it's possible these talks are just Dana Brown and the Houston front office doing their due diligence, there were actual names attached to the latest Astros rumors. Jeff McNeil, Ronny Mauricio, and Brett Baty were all mentioned, signaling that the Astros' interest here is real.

McNeil is certainly the headliner in terms of name recognition, although Mauricio may be the player with the bigger upside at this point. After a couple of down-years in 2023 and 2024, McNeil has bounced back this season with an .809 OPS. With the Astros' need for a real left-handed hitting infielder and McNeil's versatility, it is hard to argue with the rationale.

That said, the fit is still kind of weird. The Mets are rumored to be willing to trade from their infield depth, but McNeil is a team-leader and New York definitely is still looking to compete now. He's also making nearly $16 million a year through at least 2026 which could be a hurdle for an Astros team that would prefer a cheaper, short-term option while they wait for Isaac Paredes' hamstring to heal.

Stay tuned, Astros fans. Things are just getting interesting and it sounds like Houston could have some fireworks planned for today's trade deadline.

