The Houston Astros have recently been connected to San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease. The Padres are looking to both buy and sell ahead of July 31, and have set their sights on one of two positions while shopping Cease at the trade deadline.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, if Astros want to make a deal with the Friars, it's going to cost them either a Major Leaguer-caliber catcher or left fielder. That would seem to suggest that acquiring Cease would force Houston to surrender either Yainer Diaz or perhaps an outfielder like Jacob Melton.

That's a steep price for two months worth of Cease — a player who's having an underwhelming season. After finishing fourth in NL Cy Young race last season, Cease is a mere 3-10 through 22 starts this season and owns a rather unsightly 4.79 ERA. Cease's production this season has been more in line with that of his 2023 campaign when he posted a 4.58 ERA over 177 innings.

Dylan Cease's cost just became obvious for Astros as trade deadline looms

If the Astros were to strike a deal with the Friars for Cease, they'd be getting one of the most durable hurlers in MLB — something Houston has struggled with this season. The Astros are still expecting four of their starters to return at some point this season, but a rough start to the second-half may have alerted GM Dana Brown to the fact that Houston needs depth in the rotation.

But giving up on Diaz, Melton, or another young, controllable player could derail the Astros plans beyond the 2025 season. While Houston's front office has often been obsessed with the here -and-now, trading away young assets will eventually catch up to the organization.

It's difficult to see Houston letting go of their starting catcher while in the midst of a playoff chase. Diaz, 26, is still pre-arbitration eligible. Though not having the type of season many Astros fans expected, he still has a .410 slugging percentage and 14 home runs on the season.

The Astros just recently activated Melton off the IL. While the former second-round draft pick has gotten off to the slow start in the big leagues, giving up on a top prospect just 13 games into his Major League career in exchange for starting pitcher who'll be a free agent at season's end seems like quite the gamble.

There's a little over 24 hours left before the MLB trade deadline passes. Houston is on the lookout for starting depth, but also needs to add a bat or two. Losing one of the few left-handed hitters on the roster (Melton) would seem rather unwise, but upgrading the rotation should definitely be on Brown's radar.

