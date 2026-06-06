MLB insider cites one compelling reason for Astros to make shocking Jeremy Peña trade decision

For a decade, the idea of the Houston Astros shopping a homegrown star at his own position was something that happened to other franchises. Well. Jeff Passan just floated the idea that Houston should at least kick the tires on trading All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña.

The logic is a lot tougher to wave off than the knee-jerk reaction suggests. It’s a take built on the calendar, the way the season has gone to this point, and the reality of the future with the Astros shortstop.

What Jeff Passan actually said about the Astros and Jeremy Peña

In his early 2026 trade deadline preview, Passan didn’t slam the table and say the Astros must trade everything not bolted down. He gave Houston outs. Owner Jim Crane won’t punt until it’s completely obvious he should, and the Astros are within striking distance and have generally played better. Josh Hader is back from the IL, while Hunter Brown and Jose Altuve are working their way back. The roster is about to be as whole as it’s going to get.

But the point is that if the healthy version isn’t enough, the Astros should explore moving Peña, the 28-year-old All-Star who will be a free agent after the 2027 season. That’s the reason in a nutshell. It isn’t that Peña is bad, though he hasn’t been great to start this season. It’s that he’s good enough and controlled just long enough that this is likely the best shot the Astros will have to get big value for him, and he appears unlikely to stick around beyond his team control.

This is where it goes from “hot take” to simple math. The Astros reportedly believed they had an extension done with Peña, but it fell apart once he hired Scott Boras. Crane’s reluctance to go beyond six years has already cost the franchise quite a few of its heroes over recent years. Last winter, they chose to deal Kyle Tucker instead of letting him go for nothing more than the draft pick they’d receive after he turned down the qualifying offer.

Peña fits that same template, and the reality of his situation hasn’t gotten any more promising. A full year of control in addition to the rest of this season is the kind of control that fetches a nice return on the trade market. As he has less control, the return lessens as well. If you believe an extension is a long shot at best, the cold front office read is to cash in while there’s still something to cash.

The part that should have Dana Brown’s phone buzzing is that Peña is locked in. Since he came back from injury, he’s been on fire after a slow start. He’s hitting .345/.397/.517 in his last 15 games heading into the weekend. His overall OPS is creeping closer and closer to .800, and the bit looks every bit like the one that earned the All-Star nod last season and the nearly $9.5 million in arbitration.

Trading Peña would still sting because it’s always hard to see homegrown talent in other organizations. He’s the kid who won ALCS and World Series MVP as a rookie. He’s won a Gold Glove and turned in the best year of his career just a year ago. Moving a face of a franchise like that does sort of scream “rebuild” for a team that hasn’t done that in quite some time.

But the organization needs to brace for life after Peña in one way or another. The team has gone so far as to include a succession plan in the draft, with mock drafts repeatedly pairing Houston with shortstops. You don’t line up a replacement for a guy you’re confident you’re keeping.

Passan isn’t necessarily predicting a Peña trade. He’s saying that if the next two months go similarly to the first two, they have to at least consider it. Brown will be the one weighing whether to ship out walk-year rentals only and run the rest back in 2027 or do something that could really change the trajectory of the next five years.