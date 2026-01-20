Jeremy Peña’s Astros' future gets a sad dose of reality after comments by MLB insider

The best thing the Houston Astros can do right now is extend shortstop Jeremy Peña. They reportedly were close to signing Peña to an extension in July, but after he switched his representation to Scott Boras, talks with the Astros stalled.

Peña's arbitration settlement was a reminder that his price is rising with each passing day, and ESPN's Jeff Passan offered an outlook that may end any chance of the 28-year-old staying in Houston for the long term.

Before Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Passan appeared on Sportsnet in Canada to talk through the status of his free agency. The ESPN insider didn't understand why teams were shying away from Tucker, considering how weak the free agent classes are in the next two seasons.

In fact, Passan went as far as to say that Peña is the best hitter who will be a free agent within the next two years.

Jeremy Peña’s Astros future just got bleak after insider’s remarks

As it turns out, the take from Passan is slightly dated because of Tucker's deal with the Dodgers. Tucker can opt out of his Dodgers contract after the second year, meaning he could be on the free-agent market at the same time as Peña.

“The Toronto Blue Jays have really been the only team that has shown the willingness to go as deep as 10 years, potentially.”@JeffPassan joins Sportsnet Central to provide an update on Kyle Tucker’s free agency market. pic.twitter.com/192gYjl7DA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 15, 2026

Tucker aside, Passan's overall point remains. For position players, the next two free-agent classes leave a lot to be desired. Peña was already on track to be the best shortstop available once he hits free agency after the 2027 season, but assuming health, he will be one of the best bats available. As such, the chances of an extension with the Astros before then remain unlikely.

Not signing Peña to an extension last July could prove to be a costly mistake. Boras is likely going to push his client to test free agency, and honestly, Tucker is an appropriate name to bring up.

If Peña enters 2027 with no extension in place, he will be a clear trade candidate. Tucker was in the same spot the last time the Astros had someone viewed as the best impending free agent, and didn't hesitate to trade him to the Chicago Cubs; a move that was a stroke of genius for Dana Brown and Co.

The silver lining for Houston is that by the time Peña hits free agency, their books will be incredibly clean. If they were going to make an exception to their previous rule, signing Peña would be a worthwhile move.