Kyle Tucker may have done the Astros a favor by signing with the Dodgers (no, really)

Former Houston Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and honestly, it's cowardly behavior. Multiple reports confirmed that Tucker had a short-term offer on the table from the New York Mets worth $220 million, but he took an absurdly complicated contract from the Dodgers that could pay him as much as $240 million over the next four years.

True to form, Tucker's contract with the Dodgers includes a heavy amount of deferrals as well as an opt-out after the second year. In other words, Tucker chose to run and hide with the money. With the Dodgers, he can collect his paycheck without having to be in the spotlight because of the other superstars (and better players) that are now his teammates. None bigger than Shohei Ohtani.

Kyle Tucker chose the Dodgers — and somehow, the Astros might be better for it

It's also why Tucker's Instagram reveal was especially annoying. Highlighting his early years with the Astros before transitioning into his run with the Chicago Cubs last year, and revealing that he is headed to the Dodgers at the end. "It's time for Dodgers baseball" was the caption, but honestly, it's time for Astros fans to no longer have to think about their former outfielder.

That is where the blessing lies for the Astros.

Before Tucker signed with the Dodgers, there was a real belief that he could land with the Toronto Blue Jays. That wouldn't have been an ideal outcome for Houston. While Tucker wouldn't have returned to the American League West, his return to the junior circuit would have led to a crowded picture. One that likely would have seen the Astros compete with multiple teams from the American League East for a wild card spot next season.

Don't be mistaken, the Astros still have a difficult path back to the playoffs. The Seattle Mariners are still going to be a thorn in their side, and the AL East still has several contenders. That being said, not having to deal with Tucker in the American League will be a boost for the Astros.

And, with that, we can officially close the Tucker chapter of the Astros' organization. Last year's trade with the Cubs was a stroke of genius, and it seems that the rest of the baseball world has realized what Astros fans may have already known: Tucker is only out for himself and doesn't care about much else.