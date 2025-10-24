Kyle Tucker's rumored landing spot will already have Astros fans fuming

The Kyle Tucker trade could not have worked out any better for the Houston Astros. Sure, having Tucker in their starting lineup likely would have made the difference for the Astros, and falling just short of making the playoffs this season. That said, the Astros weren't going to be giving Tucker the contract he commands this offseason, and if they were going to make the move to trade him, last offseason made the most sense.

One has to wonder if the Chicago Cubs regret the trade. Tucker was performing at an MVP pace during the opening months of the season, but a pair of injuries during the second half of the season led to a prolonged slump that extended into the playoffs. The overwhelming expectation is that the Cubs and Tucker will go in separate directions, but that could see the former Astros' first-round pick going somewhere that Astros fans would hate to see.

Looking beyond their current World Series run, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be at the forefront of Tucker's sweepstakes this offseason. Circling the Dodgers as the team to sign Tucker is obvious, because, well, the Dodgers and hoarding top free agents, but Jon Heyman needed sources to confirm as much.

Kyle Tucker could join team that makes Astros fans sick

To be fair to the Dodgers (it's hard to do), their pursuit of Tucker isn't a situation where they are just going after him for the fun of spending money because they can. The Dodgers will have a need in the outfield, and with Tucker being an outfielder at the top of this offseason's free-agent class, the writing seems to be on the wall that a move will happen.

Since the sign-stealing scandal in 2017, it's been a moot point to suggest that an Astros' cornerstone would don a Dodgers uniform. When Carlos Correa was a free agent, while the fit with the Dodgers made sense, Los Angeles was skeptical of what the fan reaction would be. Tucker likely wouldn't generate as much animosity, considering he wasn't a part of the 2017 Astros' team, but it would be an odd sight nonetheless.