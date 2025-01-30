The 2024-25 offseason has been a roller coaster ride for the Houston Astros fanbase. The Astros have added first baseman Christian Walker, traded away championship contributors like Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, are contemplating shifting Jose Altuve from second base to the outfield, and could still reunite with star third baseman Alex Bregman.

So with all that as a backdrop, let's take a break from all the offseason chatter and focus on something that will take centerstage in a few short months — the 2025 MLB Draft.

Because of the longstanding success of the Astros, fans in Houston are used to seeing their favorite team pushed to the back of the Round 1. Because of the Astros' AL West title in 2024, the upcoming draft will be no exception. Houston will pick 21st overall

MLB 2025 mock draft will excite Astros fans in aftermath of turbulent offseason

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter took a stab at the upcoming draft with the outlet's second rendition of their MLB 2025 Mock Draft. With the 21st first pick in Round 1, Houston tabbed Indiana University outfielder Devin Taylor. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound left-handed hitting slugger has received first-team all-Big Ten honors the past two seasons while swinging the lumber for the Hoosiers. Taylor's bat is his carrying tool, and most scouts believe his arm strength would be best served in left field.

OF Devin Taylor (@IndianaBase) is one of the premier college bats in this year's Draft. Made an immediate impact as a Freshman in '23 and hit .315/.430/.650 with 13 2B, 16 HRs and 59 RBIs. Upped his production last year and posted a .357/.449/.660 slash line with 11 2B, 20 HRs… pic.twitter.com/ZcSESEf5AI — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) January 9, 2025

In light of impending changes for the Astros' outfield, it would be a wise investment on the past of Houston's front office to bolster the team's farm system with a couple of high-level players who are comfortable on the outfield grass. At the moment, Houston has two top-5 organizational prospects whose primary position is in the outfield — Jacob Melton and Luis Baez. Melton is seen as a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and Baez is oozing with upside.

Obviously any player selected in the upcoming draft is unlikely to be fast-tracked to the major leagues in less than year unless they get drafted by the Angels. But teams are giving young players more and more opportunities to contribute earlier than ever in their professional careers, and a collegiate player like Taylor would undoubtedly be given the chance to get the bigs in short order if he performed well in the minors.

