Marlins' sudden strategy shift could free Astros from their biggest offseason problem

The Houston Astros have been the pace-setters throughout MLB for the past decade. Numerous division titles, multiple trips to the World Series, and two championships have helped turn Houston into what most franchises aspire to become.

The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, consistently trade their top talent in an attempt to reload the farm system and haven't made any noise in the postseason since 2003. These are two franchises who've been diametrically opposed for the last several years, but perhaps they can help each other out this offseason.

While the Astros are looking to shed some payroll, the Marlins are focused on spending. This is a role reversal of sorts for Miami, who has been shopping in the bargain bin in winters past. The Athletic (subscription required) recently reported that the Marlins are targeting starting pitcher Michael King while also looking to upgrade both first and third base.

Marlins' sudden spending spree could help Astros move on from Christian Walker

While GM Dana Brown has downplayed the idea, there's little doubt the Astros are looking for a trade partner in order to offload first baseman Christian Walker. Houston would have to assume some of Walker's contract if they hope to move him this offseason, and if Miami is desperate enough, perhaps the two sides would work out a deal.

Josh Naylor is already off the market after re-signing with the Seattle Mariners, and Miami is unlikely to spend big on Florida native Pete Alonso. Ryan O'Hearn would be an option at first base, and Eugenio Suárez could fill their need at the hot corner.

Most of the top free agent corner infielders, however, are going to command at least $15 million per season. MLB Trade Rumors predicts Suárez could land a three-year deal worth more than what Walker signed for last winter. If that's truly what the market looks like, buying a low on a player like Walker could be exactly the type of move that Miami's front office could be searching for.

Given the Marlins' longstanding status as a bottom-feeder, luring free agents to Miami can't be an easy task. As such, Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix may have to get creative on the trade front.

If the Astros agreed to retain at least one-third of Walker's remaining salary, it might be enough to entice the Fish to bite. A deal like that would free up about an additional $7 million for the Astros to invest this offseason.

Moving Walker and his $40 million deal won't be easy, but with Miami's willingness to spend this offseason, at least Houston has another organization on their list of potential trade partners this winter.