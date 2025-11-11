MLB expert all but confirms Astros’ worst-kept secret at GM meetings

The first whispers of the hot stove season are emerging from the GM meetings in Las Vegas, and the Houston Astros are making sure their worst-kept secret is no longer guarded. Houston needing to trade Christian Walker is something even entry-level Astros fans understand, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale has confirmed the veteran first baseman is available in trade talks this offseason.

"Walker’s name came up in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins when they landed Carlos Correa, and they’ll gladly listen to all offers for him this winter trying to shed the remaining two years and $40 million in his contract," Nightengale wrote.

At the deadline, as the Astros and Minnesota Twins were working through the Carlos Correa trade, Walker's inclusion in the deal was floated as a way to balance out the money involved. The Astros eventually agreed to absorb most of Correa's contract in what was a pure salary dump for the Twins.

While the Astros opted to hold onto Christian Walker at the trade deadline, they may not have a choice this offseason.

Correa's arrival at the deadline created a problem for the Astros beyond the 2025 season. There aren't enough spots in the infield to have Walker, Correa, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Peña, and Jose Altuve in the team's starting lineup. Of that group, Walker, Peña, and Paredes are the clear trade candidates.

Trading Peña, under any circumstance, wouldn't be a smart decision for the Astros' front office. Fresh off being an American League Silver Slugger finalist, Peña is the player who should be at the center of Houston's next contending core.

While there is an argument that the Astros should sell high on Paredes, it's worth mentioning that he turns 27 in February and is under control for two more seasons. Trading Paredes would only create future problems for the Astros that they aren't ready to solve, especially when it comes to the construction of their lineup.

Trading Walker and finding a team to take on his remaining money is the lifeline the Astros desperately need this offseason. It would loosen their purse strings, which in turn could make them a serious player in free agency this winter.