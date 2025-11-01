The Astros’ most obvious offseason trade candidate is easy to spot

Creativity was at the center of the trades the Houston Astros made last offseason. Most notably, the Astros traded the final year of Kyle Tucker away to the Chicago Cubs for Cam Smith, Isaac Paredes, and Hayden Wesneski. Envisioning a Tucker trade at the start of last offseason may have been difficult, but the same strain likely won't be had for a trade Houston needs to make this offseason.

The first clue was dropped at the MLB trade deadline. The Astros made the bold move to reunite with Carlos Correa, and while the goal was to improve the team's offense for the 2025 season, the implications of the deal will impact the Astros in the years ahead.

Especially when it comes to the Astros' roster construction. As things stand, the Astros have a crowded infield with Walker, Correa, Paredes, Jose Altuve, and Jeremy Peña. There is an obvious trade candidate from that group, and it is Walker.

Christian Walker's time with the Astros may already be done

It's a matter of deductive reasoning. Correa's contract is going to keep him with the Astros, and the same can be said about Altuve. Peña should be at the center of the Astros' next contending core, and Paredes proved in 2025 that his swing is perfect for the Astros' offense. That leaves Walker as the odd man out.

In the first year of a three-year deal worth $60 million, Walker wasn't exactly the player the Astros hoped they would be getting. Walker's slugging percentage fell by 47 points compared to the .468 mark he had in his final year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Beyond that, his strikeout rate of 27.7% was inflated well above his career rate of 23.5%. Also drawing fewer walks, it's no surprise that Walker's wRC+ crept under 100 in 2025, finishing at 99.

The straightforward thinking is that the Astros can trade Walker, move Paredes over to first base, and then that will clear the logjam ahead of Opening Day. Complicating matters is that Walker has a limited no-trade clause and is set to earn $20 million in each of the next two seasons.

It won't be easy for the Astros, but one move they have to make this offseason is trading Walker. It doesn't solve all of their problems, but it would allow for more creativity--assuming they can find a taker.