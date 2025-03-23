We are coming down to the wire and that means Houston Astros fans are finally going to get some clarity when it comes to the team's Opening Day roster. For about 90% of said roster, there isn't going to be much in the way of surprises or drama.

However, the remaining 10% could be wild. It is unclear whether or not Cam Smith will make it. The bullpen competition had experienced a good bit of culling lately, but those last couple of spots were still up in the air, especially with the news that Forrest Whitley will start the season on the IL.

While not all of the decisions have been made, fans got a MAJOR glimpse as to the direction the Astros are going in 2025 after it was revealed that a number of players didn't make the team. At the same time, both Rafael Montero and Luis Contreras made the cut.

Some roster updates:

- Singleton was told he isn't making the team.

- King, Okert, Contreras and Montero made it.

- VanWey and Hudson didn't make it. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 23, 2025

Astros seemingly finalize Opening Day bullpen plans, and yes, Rafael Montero was included

Houston seems to have gotten most of these decisions right. Jon Singleton has been around for a long time and seemingly came into camp in great shape. However, no amount of muscles can fix his hit tool, and it would have been pretty frustrating if he had made the cut given the team's other options in camp.

One decision that should (and has) gotten a good amount of backlash is carrying Rafael Montero while sending Logan VanWey back down to the minors. Luis Contreras was a favorite to make the Opening Day roster thanks to his strong spring, and the fact that he still has minor-league options. But VanWey deserved a roster spot based on how well he performed this spring.

Instead, fans will once again be reminded that Montero's contract is one of the worst in baseball and Houston is likely desperate to get something out of all the money they are sending his way. The good news is that Dana Brown has already shown a willingness to cut his losses, as was the case with Jose Abreu. Brown already sent Montero down to the minors last year, so if he sucks yet again, this little experiment may not last very long.

With pitchers like VanWey waiting for an opportunity and others coming off the injured list relatively soon, players like Contreras and (hopefully) Montero may not last very long in 2025. Now if these two in particular actually play well, Houston will have a much better problem on their hands.

