Justin Verlander's Tigers' reunion says everything about Astros changing era

Throughout the offseason, there was the impression that Justin Verlander would wrap up his career with one final season with the Houston Astros. While the Astros weren't exactly the best fit for this current version of Verlander, it felt like the classic nostalgia play that Jim Crane can rarely avoid. Instead, Verlander returned to the Detroit Tigers, and the Astros are likely better off for it.

While teams like the Baltimore Orioles expressed interest in Verlander, it felt like he was looking for familiarity in what could be his final year before retirement. A return to the Tigers, Astros, or San Fransico Giants felt likely.

Verlander met with reporters from Tigers' spring training on Thursday and made it sound like there was real thought given to the idea of returning to Houston.

“Something that’s been on my mind towards the end of last year was playing for a team that had some meaning for me," Verlander said. "I didn’t want to be a mercenary that was hopping around. I felt like I really wanted to be somewhere that resonated with me and there were really two places, here and Houston, that I really have a lot of history with.”

Justin Verlander choosing a return to the Tigers over the Astros speaks to the changing of the guard in the AL

When the Astros were at the top of the American League, the common trick they had up their sleeve was bringing Verlander in. In 2023, after Verlander signed with the New York Mets the previous offseason, Houston pulled off a trade with New York to bring the future Hall of Famer back at the deadline. It was one of the last seasons where the Astros were the definition of success in the American League.

After the 2025 season, the Tigers are closer to that reputation than the Astros. Detroit should be a legitimate contender this season, especially after signing Framber Valdez. Meanwhile, the Astros appear closer to a reset than they are to contending.

The decision was likely an easy one for Verlander. There will always be a special place in his heart for Houston, but returning to the team that drafted him (and is among the AL powerhouses) was the clear choice.