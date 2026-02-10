Astros were just saved from risky reunion after Tigers' surprise signing

The Houston Astros have maintained all offseason that they would like to add more starting pitching depth. However, the problem that has existed throughout the process is that the Astros simply do not have the payroll space to add an impact arm without first culling their books with a trade. Predictably, that has led to multiple instances where a Justin Verlander reunion was hinted at as a possibility.

While Verlander and the Astros had some good times together, those arguing for signing Verlander seem to be forgetting how his last tenure with Houston ended and the fact that he is about to turn 43 years old. Even with his very decent season with the Giants last year, it feels as though the Astros could do better on a one-year deal than the future Hall of Famer.

Thankfully, the decision is now out of the Astros' hands as the Tigers just signed Verlander to a one-year, $13 million deal.

One year, $13 million, with $11 million deferred starting in 2030. https://t.co/qvHlrcUKVg — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 10, 2026

Astros fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Justin Verlander signs with Tigers

There is a very real chance that Verlander pitches well for the Tigers this coming season. Detroit certainly thinks he has one more good run in him; they would not have brought him in when they are trying to compete for a playoff spot otherwise.

However, it is actually odd that Verlander signed at all before the start of the season. Most of the rumors around him (as well as fellow future Hall of Famer, Max Scherzer) have recently centered around the idea that if they play at all in 2026, they would sign at midseason so that they don't have to deal with the rigors of a full baseball season at their age.

Nevertheless, the Tigers got the deal done to bring Verlander back, where everything started. It is a fun story for Tigers fans, and one hopes that Verlander does well in the twilight of his career. However, Astros fans should be a little bit thankful that he is off the table now, because it is more likely that signing him will be a mistake.