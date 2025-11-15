Astros rumors point to Justin Verlander reunion while bigger rotation issues loom

These latest Astros rumors will surprise absolutely no one, but it's still worth discussing, right? After this week's GM Meetings came to close on Thursday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Justin Verlander's next destination could be a return to Houston.

This was easily the most predictable Astros rumor to emerge from the GM Meetings, and if the two sides don't have an agreement in place by the time the Winter Meetings begin, it'll surely be a topic of conversation once all the top executives and agents meet in Orlando, Florida next month.

Verlander has a long history with the Astros, and given the team's need for starting pitching this offseason, it only makes sense that he's on their radar. That said, given the number of injuries Houston's rotation incurred last season, Astros fans are hoping that the front office isn't putting all their hopes and dreams into the hands of a pitcher who'll be 43 years old on Opening Day next year.

Astros Rumors: Houston is poised to sign the one free agent everyone already expected

Verlander's résumé speaks for itself. He's a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award-winner, former Rookie of the Year, and won the won the AL MVP Award in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers. He's a surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after he calls it quits.

But if Houston hopes to compete for the AL West title in 2026, a reunion with Verlander is only part of the Astros' offseason. As good as Verlander looked down the stretch in 2025, Houston is looking to replace Framber Valdez who started 31 games, and despite his late-season struggles, still posted a 3.66 ERA and struck out 187 batters.

A reunion with Verlander is obviously appealing due to the price. While Verlander could've demanded big-time money five years ago, that's no longer the case. He inked a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants last season, and one can imagine that he'll be looking for a similar deal this offseason. Given his relationship with the Astros, he may even be willing to give Houston a hometown discount.

If and when the Astros and Verlander reunite, Houston's brass must also figure out a way to supplement the rotation even further. Whispers of a Dylan Cease deal are sure to be part of the equation, and there's also several other starters who are available in both the free agent and trade markets.

Astros fans won't have any problem with a Verlander reunion, provided that's not the only meaningful pitching addition the front office makes this offseason.