Nationals new direction could offer the Astros an unexpected rotation upgrade

With Framber Valdez likely on the way out, the Houston Astros need to find a reliable starter to fill his shoes this offseason. Many Astros fans have already pointed to free agent pitcher Dylan Cease. The former San Diego Padres hurler was almost traded to Houston at the July 31 deadline, but ultimately, no trade was struck.

While Cease could (and should) still appear on the Astros' radar this winter, there are a number of potential trade candidates popping up as well. It would cost a high price — perhaps one the Astros are unwilling (and unable) to pay — in order to land an arm like Tarik Skubal or Hunter Greene, but Washington National starter MacKenzie Gore could be within their reach.

The Nationals look to be rebuilding once again, and a number of their young players are said to be up for grabs. Shortstop CJ Abrams could surprisingly be moved this offseason with three years of team control remaining, but the Nats may also look to trade Gore.

The Nats' new leadership could provide the Astros would another starting pitcher

The Nationals are heading in a new direction, which, ironically, is the same one they've been in since 2019. Washington hired Paul Toboni to run the club's baseball operations, and fans in D.C. won't be shocked if several top-tier players are moved this offseason in hopes of restocking the farm system.

The left-hander is coming off yet another solid season with the Nats. While the southpaw didn't produce ace-level numbers in 2025, Gore provides something the Astros need more than anything — durability.

For the third year in a row, Gore started at least 27 games and surpassed 35 innings pitched. He went to the All-Star Game last season after posting a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts while striking out 185 batters. Gore represents a solid middle-of-the-rotation option and a sound replacement for Valdez.

Gore is in Year 2 of his arbitration window and is expected to make just a little less than $5 million in 2026. That number would fit nicely into an Astros budget that's already looking like a disaster heading into next season.

Every team will be looking for starting pitching this offseason, so even if Gore is available, the Astros won't be alone in their pursuit. Washington is looking to rebuild, which means Houston would have to surrender some of their young prospects if they hope to make a deal with the Nats this offseason.