Astros could steal this Twins starter while rivals chase Joe Ryan this offseason

Almost every team looking to land a frontline starting pitcher this offseason will be giving the Minnesota Twins a phone call. While names like Hunter Greene and Tarik Skubal have already been tossed about, Twins' right-hander Joe Ryan is much more likely to be dealt this winter.

Unlike the Reds and Tigers, the Twins are the midst of a rebuild — something Astros fans know all too well after acquiring Carlos Correa at the July 31 trade deadline last season. Ryan was dangled at the deadline as well, and while many Boston Red Sox fans were fooled by false reporting, the 29-year-old still resides in Minneapolis.

Though Houston should inquire about Ryan's availability, another Twins' starter might be a much more logical (and realistic) option. Pablo López, who endured an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, is likely to draw some trade interest this offseason, and he'd be a nice fit alongside Hunter Brown at the top of the Astros starting rotation.

Astros could steal Pablo López while other teams target Joe Ryan

While Ryan is sure to steal the headlines, López is no slouch. The righty was limited to just 14 starts last season, but still posted an impressive 2.74 ERA while covering over 75 innings of work. López struck out 73 batters and maintained a 3.19 FIP and 156 ERA+.

López is also under contract through the 2027 season. The Twins signed López to a four-year, $73.5 million contract prior to the 2024 season, and an average annual value just north of $18 million per season is nothing for a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher like López. Astros fans will remember that Framber Valdez earned that much just last season.

López would be a phenomenal replacement for Valdez, though concerns about his health are sure to scare away a number of Astros fans who watched far too many pitchers hit the injured list in 2025. Lopez battled a shoulder ailment and forearm strain last season, but returned in September to finish on a high note.

Ryan will be the prize of the offseason for one organization, but it's unlikely to be the Astros. The Twins will be able to command a haul for one of the best pitchers in the game. After an injury-riddled season in 2025, however, Houston could look to acquire López as one of the top consolation prizes available this winter.