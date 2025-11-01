One top free agent starter floated as an ideal Framber Valdez replacement for Astros

The Houston Astros found themselves in unfamiliar territory this offseason, considering it started immediately after the regular season. With the past decade filled with trips to the ALCS and World Series, the Astros usually don't start their housekeeping until closer to November. Instead, this offseason, there's already been a healthy amount of coaching staff changes and even a free-agent signing.

With free agency set to start in the week or so, Astros fans are beginning to get insight into one of the biggest questions following the team this winter: How exactly will Framber Valdez be replaced? While a return to Houston hasn't been entirely ruled out for Valdez, it seems that money could be the biggest hurdle that needs to be cleared.

Setting the stage for free agency, The Athletic's Jim Bowden projects Valdez to receive a contract worth just under $200MM. Given their current payroll outlook, it doesn't seem like the Astros would be the team to offer that contract, despite Bowden having Houston as the best fit for the veteran starting pitcher.

Ranger Suárez floated as the perfect Framber Valdez replacement

Bowden, however, may have provided insight into one fallback option for the Astros. Ranger Suárez of the Philadelphia Phillies is also set to become a free agent upon the conclusion of the World Series, and the former general manager has Houston among the potential fits.

Suárez has been a staple in the Phillies' rotation since 2022, and with Zack Wheeler's status in question, conventional wisdom would suggest Philadelphia will make re-signing him a priority. The issue is that the Phillies also have to find a way to re-sign Kyle Schwarber, who could receive a contract north of $150MM. The Phillies' starting catcher, JT Realmuto, is also a free agent this winter.

The Phillies will be busy this offseason, so there remains a chance that Suárez falls through the cracks. Posting a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts last season, the 30-year-old veteran would be an ideal replacement for Valdez in the Astros' rotation.

The concern for the Astros, as it is with Valdez, would be Suárez's price tag. Bowden placed his contract in the range of 6 years for $164MM, and the Astros likely would need to be creative with how they fit that type of deal into their books.

If the Astros find a taker for Christian Walker's contract, perhaps that opens room for a major free-agent splash. Until that shoe drops, though, it seems that Houston may be forced out of the deep waters of free agency.