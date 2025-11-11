Astros Rumors: Framber Valdez’s successor revealed by insider's latest intel

Dylan Cease was a popular name in Houston Astros trade rumors at the MLB trade deadline, with Houston backing away from a deal that would have landed them Cease from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Spencer Arrighetti and multiple pitching prospects. Cease is now a free agent, and it would seem that Dana Brown and Co. are wasting no time in making their interest known.

Reporting from the GM meetings in Las Vegas, MLB Network's Jon Morosi connected the dots between Cease and the Astros. Morosi made reference to the trade talks at the deadline, and stops just short of outright predicting that the Astros will be the team to sign Cease this offseason.

“Dylan Cease to the Astros probably has as much of a chance of happening as any other free agent prediction out there.” - @jonmorosi 😳 pic.twitter.com/TAdXNIUKcX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

Dylan Cease would be a great get for the Houston Astros, but they may need to get creative in fitting his deal in their books.

It's sound logic; the Astros had a need for starting pitching at the deadline, and Cease was their primary. Therefore, with Framber Valdez's departure heightening that need this offseason, and Cease now a free agent, it's an easy prediction to make.

The issue is the circumstances surrounding the Astros this offseason. A year removed from losing Alex Bregman and trading Kyle Tucker, Houston didn't make the playoffs, and considering the aging contracts already on their books, there is a reasonable case to be made that they should use the 2026 season as a reset instead of pushing their chips to the middle of the table.

However, that type of logic often evades Jim Crane. With Crane already deciding to retain Dana Brown and Joe Espada for what seems to be a season in 2026 where they need to reach the playoffs, resetting this offseason likely isn't top of mind for the front office.

Racking up over 200 strikeouts in each of the last 5 seasons, Cease would be a great addition to the top of the Astros' rotation. And while the Astros are a clear suitor for the former San Diego Padres' pitcher, there is a question of money.

As it stands, current projections have Cease's deal being in the range of what Valdez is seeking. Considering Cease's inflated ERA last season, his total number will likely come under what Valdez gets this winter. Still, most projections remain between $125MM and $150MM, including an AAV north of $25MM. The Astros don't have that money to spend this offseason, considering they have less than $20MM in space before reaching the first level of the CBT.

If the Astros can create space by trading Christian Walker (or Isaac Paredes), then the idea of Houston signing Cease becomes much more feasible. Until then, as clear as Cease is a fit, the trade market could be how Valdez is replaced.