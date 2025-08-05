Padres’ Dylan Cease trade demand reveals exactly why Astros walked away

The Houston Astros certainly had an active trade deadline, the reunion with Carlos Correa highlighting Houston's desire to reshape the look of their infield. While the Astros added three position players ahead of last Thursday's deadline, the one move they weren't able to push across the finish line was a trade for San Diego Padres' starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

After a blockbuster deal with the Athletics, adding Mason Miller and J.P. Sears, there was a belief that the Padres may have been willing to move Cease ahead of the deadline. As the deadline approached, it was clear the Astros were the most aggressive suitor for the Padres' ace, but the two sides could not reach common ground on a deal.

Emptying his notebook from the deadline, USA Today's Bob Nightengale added some context to the Astros' pursuit of Cease.

"They did have late talks with the Astros, but the Astros balked at including younger Spencer Arrighetti in a package with three prospects."

Dylan Cease trade talks fizzled when Astros refused this unreasonable ask

Important context here is that Cease is a free agent after the season. With that a part of the conversation, it makes sense that the Astros would not have wanted to include Spencer Arrighetti in a potential deal with the Padres. Arrighetti, who has been sidelined since the start of April with a thumb injury, is expected to be activated from the 60-day IL this week.

Further context is that Cease hasn't exactly been a Cy Young candidate this season. Through 23 starts this season, Cease has an ERA of 4.60 and has been a victim of the home-run ball. Cease has an off-year, on-year trend throughout his career, and 2025 is proving to be an off-year. With only two months to fix him, giving up Arrighetti and three prospects would have been a tough ask of the Astros.

Arrighetti's return is part of a large storyline for the Astros for the rest of the season: Can the pitching staff get healthy? If so, that could be the difference between the Astros being a division winner or a World Series contender.

