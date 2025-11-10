Justin Verlander's possible Astros reunion could come at an absolutely brutal cost

The Houston Astros should leave no stone unturned in their quest to strengthen the starting rotation. With their budget tight in 2026 and multiple long-term contracts bogging down the payroll for years to come, looking for short-term fixes might be in their best interests.

That has led some to believe that a reunion with Justin Verlander might be the best path forward. The Astros love Verlander, whom they traded for in 2023, mere months after letting him walk in free agency and sign with the New York Mets.

Signing Verlander for round three in Houston wouldn't just be about nostalgia, though. The 42-year-old showed with the San Francisco Giants that there's still some life left in that right arm, posting a 3.85 ERA over 152 innings. That might not be enough to replace Framber Valdez, but the three-time Cy Young winner could stabilize the middle-to-back end of the rotation that is riddled with question marks.

The question, though, is at what cost?

MLB Trade Rumors' contract prediction for Justin Verlander might price him out of the Astros' budget

Coming off of a one-year, $15 million deal he earned following a 5.48 ERA in just 90.1 innings in 2024 with Houston, Verlander might be due a raise. At his age and with his accomplishments, any deal he gets is going to come at a premium due to his legendary status, but how much that adds up to after a rebound 2025 campaign could be staggering.

The folks over at MLB Trade Rumors are projecting a one-year, $22 million contract for Verlander this go-around, and at that price, the Astros should stay far, far away.

Reuniting with Verlander at that cost would eat up most of the team's budget, absolutely crippling their chances to land a real No. 2 starter to pair with Hunter Brown and drastically hindering their ability to reach the end of the seemingly never-ending quest to find a competent left-handed bat to help Yordan Alvarez bring balance to the lineup.

That's to say nothing of filling out the bench, maybe adding an arm in the pen, and ensuring their depth is up to snuff should they go through another vicious bout with the injury bug.

The vibes would be at an all-time high, something that's desperately needed after 2025's bitter disappointment, but in making a move like this, the Astros would all but guarantee the same fate in 2026.

Unless Jim Crane does a 180 on his luxury tax avoidance stance, the Astros shouldn't be in the running for their former ace's services unless he's willing to give them a steep, nostalgia-inspired discount. Otherwise, Houston needs to steer clear.