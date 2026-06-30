Jeremy Peña's latest injury could make Astros' next step with him brutally clear

The Houston Astros are in a tough spot at the moment. No one argues that they haven't been playing significantly better in the month of June and look like a team that could make noise in a weak American League this year. However, Houston also dug quite the hole for themselves early in the season, and while the division may be in reach for now, there is no guarantee that will remain the case over the next month. Complicating matters, Jeremy Peña is hurt again.

Peña is definitely one of the Astros' best players, but injuries have been an issue the last couple of years. He broke a rib last season and missed a bunch of time that proved to be very costly for Houston when the dust settled at the end of the season. In 2026, he only just returned from an injured list stint with a hamstring injury, and now he has a calf issue that is bothering him and forcing him back onto the shelf.

Right now, the Astros and Peña are saying that he shouldn't be out long. However, given where the team is right now and Peña's current situation, this injury might be an argument for the Astros to go ahead and field trade offers.

Jeremy Peña is headed back to the IL - https://t.co/1dgB8hIJdA — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 30, 2026

Jeremy Peña trade rumors are only going to get louder after his latest injury

This is not out of the blue whatsoever. Before Peña got hurt again, there was already plenty of chatter floating around that Peña could (and perhaps should) get moved at the trade deadline. With the young shortstop only having one more year of team control after 2026 and little chance that the Astros are going to pay what it would take to keep him beyond that, there was already some wisdom in trading Peña this year.

If Peña's injury lingers at all, that argument gets more persuasive. Yes, the Astros would get worse on paper in 2026 for sure, but Peña has to be playing the rest of the season for that to actually be true. Assuming a world where Houston gets a massive haul of talent that includes big-league ready help, it is entirely possible that the Astros could end up ahead now as well as in the future, depending on his injury and the actual trade package.

Thankfully, the Astros do not have to force anything. After all, Peña IS still under contract through 2027. If they decide that any Peña trade is likely to be better for them after a new CBA is negotiated, they can just wait. However, they would be doing a disservice to themselves by not actively listening at the trade deadline. After all, there is no guarantee whatsoever that Peña will be able to stay on the field to help them the rest of the way.