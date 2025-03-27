Houston Astros Opening Day roster, lineups, rotation & bullpen for the 2025 season

It's finally here. Opening Day 2025 has arrived and the Houston Astros are ready to defend their AL West (again). Things will look vastly different this season with both Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman gone, not to mention the absence of Astros' stalwarts, Justin Verlander and Ryan Pressly.

But the Astros have amassed a solid group of players this season, and if the unbelievably large contingent of injured pitchers return to the active roster by midseason, Houston could put another AL West championship in the trophy case by October.

Houston Astros Opening Day roster

The Astros Opening Day roster will have some fresh faces, and some old friends in unfamiliar places. Bregman and Tucker have been replaced by Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes. The void in right field will be filled by Houston's top prospect Cam Smith, and Jose Altuve will be in left field to begin the 2025 season.

Houston Astros Opening Day Lineup

The Astros against Clay Holmes: Altuve 7, Paredes 5, Alvarez DH, Walker 3, Diaz 2, Peña 6, Smith 9, Rodgers 4, Meyers 8



Valdez LHP — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 27, 2025

Jose Altuve Isaac Paredes Yordan Alvarez Christian Walker Yainer Diaz Jeremy Peña Cam Smith Brendan Rodgers Jake Meyers

Well this is fun. As expected, Cam Smith does get the Opening Day start and will bat seventh for his MLB debut. Having Brendan Rodgers and Jake Meyers hitting behind you isn't exactly the lineup protection you are hoping for, but one can only expect so much from your first time in a big league lineup.

The top three spots in the lineup seem pretty well set and reflect what the Astros have done in spring training this year. The 4-7 spots seem to be a bit more fluid and could change based on matchups and "playing the hot hand". A bit curious that Mauricio Dubon isn't in there in favor of Brendan Rodgers, so that is worth keeping an eye on.

Houston Astros Opening Day starting rotation

Framber Valdez will toe the rubber on Opening Day for the Astros. This was one of the easiest decisions Joe Espada had to make this spring. Following the lefty in the Astros' opening series against the New York Mets will be Huntwer Brown, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, and Houston native, Hayden Wesneski.

Framber Valdez, LHP

Hunter Brown, RHP

Spencer Arrighetti, RHP

Ronel Blanco, RHP

Hayden Wesneski, RHP

The Astros have almost as many starters on the injured list as they do on the active roster. Houston will be without Luis Garcia, J.P France, Christian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr. to start the season.

Houston Astros Opening Day bullpen

The Astros bullpen has undergone somewhat of a makeover as well this offseason. Pressly was traded to the Chicago Cubs, but Houston still retained the 1-2 punch of Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu at the backend of the Astros bullpen.

Bryan Abreu, RHP

Josh Hader, LHP

Tayler Scott, RHP

Bryan King, LHP

Ryan Gusto, RHP

Rafael Montero, RHP

Steven Okert, LHP

Luis Contreras, RHP

Rafael Montero makes his return to the active roster in 2025, as the Astros will try to squeeze every last penny out of that unwise investment. The Astros will also have Tayler Scott, Bryan King, Luis Contreras, Steven Okert, and Ryan Gusto in the bullpen to begin the 2025 season.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors