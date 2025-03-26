There is no doubt that Cam Smith being named to the 2025 Houston Astros Opening Day roster is the biggest surprise of the spring. Smith was always thought of as the centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker trade that also brought along Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski. But few, if any, thought that Smith would break camp with the big-league club, much less be setting up shop in right field on Opening Day at Daikin Park against the New York Mets.

So while nothing will top the addition of Smith on the Astros Opening Day roster, there are a few other unexpected names who'll be introduced to the Houston faithful before Thursday's game against the Mets gets underway.

Ryan Gusto will be part of the Astros bullpen to open the season, and so will Rafael Montero. Both players are somewhat surprising inclusions on the Astros Opening Day roster. The same could probably be said of Luis Contreras. But one name that really sticks out among the others is Zach Dezenzo, but not for the reasons you think.

The biggest surprise on the 2025 Astros Opening Day roster (not named Cam Smith) is Zach Dezenzo

On merit and performance alone, Dezenzo deserved a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster. Last year's rookie had a cup of coffee in the big leagues during the tail-end of the 2024 season, and performed rather poorly. Dezenzo came into spring training with a bit of a chip on his shoulder and his talent was on display for all to see.

Dezenzo made the most of his spring with a .391/.440/.630 slash line and seven extra-base hits including two round-trippers during 18 Grapefruit League games. He showcased plenty of versatility, lining up at multiple positions and can be a key piece of this year's team.

On the day Zach Dezenzo made the Opening Day roster, he’s 3-4 with a HR and 2 RBI. — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 26, 2025

But where is he going to play? Dezenzo is able to line up first and third base, as well as both corner outfield spots, but those are all currently manned by prominent members of the Astros roster. As good as Dezenzo's played this spring, he's not going to unseat one of Smith (right field), Jose Altuve (left field), Christian Walker (first base), or Isaac Paredes (third base).

One could argue that he's not even going to replace Mauricio Dubón as the team's top utility option. Dubón will get plenty of reps at second base with Altuve in left field, but the inclusion of Brendan Rodgers also allows Joe Espada to deploy the veteran all over the diamond. Dubón played at least 10 games at six different positions in 2024.

Dezenzo, 24, should be getting regular at-bats. But with the way Houston's roster is currently constructed, that doesn't appear to be in the cards. Furthermore, the Astros needed a left-handed bat to offset the overly-heavy right-handed hitting lineup. Aside from Yordan Alvarez, no one in the Astros lineup fits that mold.

Make no mistake, Dezenzo earned his spot on the Astros roster. But unless Espada has other ideas, the Astros rookie will be occupying a spot on the bench more times than not, and that's surprising.

