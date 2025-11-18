Here is the dream lineup for the Astros for 2026 that fans would love

The thing about the time between the GM Meetings in November and the Winter Meetings in December is that it allows for a fan to dream. Suspend logic for a few weeks, and think about how the dream roster the Houston Astros could field in 2026 as they embark on a path back to the top of the AL West.

Sure, in reality, the Astros have a concerning outlook. They don't have the payroll space for a big-ticket free agent, and they may not have the prospect capital to pull off a blockbuster trade. Not ideal, but that is what dreams are for.

Dream Houston Astros starting lineup for 2026 MLB Opening Day

Now, to set some parameters, we're going to keep this through the lens of players who are available this offseason. In other words, no, we're not penciling Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani onto the Astros' roster.

1. Jeremy Peña, Shortstop

As it stands, Jeremy Peña should be the fixture of any Astros' starting lineup moving forward. Peña was a Silver Slugger finalist, and would be the perfect option to set the table a the top of Houston's batting order.

2. Isaac Paredes, First Base

This is the first noticeable change for the Astros, as Isaac Paredes takes over for Christian Walker at first base. Paredes was made to hit at Daikin Park, and his ability to draw out at-bats should have him near the top of the lineup.

3. Yordan Álvarez, Designated Hitter

Above all else, what the Astros missed the most last season was a healthy Yordan Álvarez. With an offseason to fully get right, Álvarez could be a sneaky candidate to be the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2026.

4. Kyle Schwarber, Left Field

This is where the dreaming begins in earnest. And, honestly, it is also suspending logic. Kyle Schwarber is an outfielder by reputation, but his skill set all but confirms he is a designated hitter. That said, a bat like Schwarber is what the Astros needed last offseason, and if there is a place where he could be hidden, it's playing left field in Houston.

5. Cody Bellinger, Right Field

The dream goes on. If the Astros are going to have Schwarber in left field, they better have above-average fielders in center field and right field. Cody Bellinger would check that box while also adding stability for the middle of Houston's lineup. Nothing against Cam Smith, but some serious adjustments are needed before he can be counted on.

6. Carlos Correa, Third Base

Carlos Correa may not have had the power upon his return to Houston at the MLB trade deadline, but he still proved to be a more than capable hitter. With the thump ahead of him in the lineup, Correa would be sitting pretty as the Astros' No. 6 hitter.

7. Jose Altuve, Second Base

Any dream scenario that includes Jose Altuve on the Astros' roster needs to ensure the experiment of him as an outfielder is over. Altuve's offense took a dip to close out the 2025 season, but in a lineup where he isn't the focus, he would be a fine option at second base.

8. Jake Meyers, Center Field

Again, if Schwarber is going to be in left field, there better be a good fielder next to him in center field. Meyers would check that box while giving the Astros a contract-oriented approach at the bottom of their starting lineup.

9. Yainer Diaz, Catcher

There are far worse options the Astros could have at catcher. In a lineup that has been upgraded with the additions of Schwarber and Bellinger, Diaz is the clear candidate to return as the Astros' starting catcher.