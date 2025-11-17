Astros GM sparks growing questions about Cam Smith’s role in 2026

Last spring, Cam Smith forced the Houston Astros' hand. The jewel of the Kyle Tucker trade, Smith's torrid spring training saw him post a 1.129 OPS and force his way onto the Astros' opening-day roster, becoming the third-fastest player in MLB history to go from drafted to the bigs, playing just 32 minor league games before making the leap.

For Dana Brown, it probably seemed like vindication. Trading Tucker was controversial, but if the top prospect he received back was going to make an immediate impact, it would have all been worth it.

However, it wasn't nearly as smooth sailing for Smith once the regular season lights came on. In addition to the challenge of jumping from college ball to the bigs in less than a year, Smith was also being moved off of third base, a position he'd played his entire life, to the unfamiliar pasture of right field. To his credit, Smith handled that transition exceptionally well. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said about transitioning to face major league pitching.

While there were bright spots early on, Smith struggled to adjust. His .765 OPS in the first half gave way to a ghastly .489 mark post All-Star break as the book was out on him. Now, his status as a part of the big league roster in 2026 is in jeopardy.

Dana Brown hints at the real possibility that Cam Smith will be left off the Astros' 2026 opening day roster

Addressing reporters, Brown spoke about Smith, his talent, and the need for him to make adjustments. All obvious stuff. But the eyebrow raiser came when he let this nugget go.

“I would think he comes back and tries to play with more consistency and makes the necessary adjustments, but we have to be open to sending him back to Triple A if he hasn’t turned the corner."

Brown would go on to add, “The veteran guys that have done it, have a track record, they’re penciled in. The other guys, I feel like we have to let it play out. See who comes in hot and see who owns it. There’s a lot to be said for guys that work hard in the offseason and then make the necessary adjustments. We’re hoping that Cam does that. If he does that, we’ll be excited.”

Translation: the Astros need to see that Smith has learned his lessons from the bumpy road he traveled in 2025. If not, spending time in Sugar Land isn't out of the question to open 2026.

This was all brought up in the context of the Astros' larger outfield conundrum. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve will likely share left field duties. Jake Meyers, following his breakout yet injury-shortened 2025 campaign, will be the center fielder. Right field? Well, that's the question.

Smith could factor in there with a strong spring, but so too could top prospects Jacob Melton and Zach Cole. Jesus Sanchez is also a possibility if he's not traded or DFA'd first. Then there's a shot that Houston brings in help from the outside. The outfield was one of the least productive in baseball, so it'd make sense that they won't just roll with what they had a year ago.

All of this means a murky immediate future for Smith. His talent is undeniable, but it's looking like the Astros could easily decide that he needs to be put back into the minor league oven for some more seasoning before counting on him to produce in the bigs again.