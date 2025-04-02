Houston, Texas native Hayden Wesneski got to pitch for his hometown team on Tuesday night at Daikin Park. Wesneski took the ball for Houston Astros manager Joe Espada against the San Francisco Giants and put forth a fine effort. Unfortunately, Houston lost the game 3-1.

Wesneski went five innings, allowed three runs on just two hits while walking three and striking out six. If the right-hander can continue to pump out those types of numbers, Houston's rotation will be in great shape moving forward.

Wesneski currently has a slight grip on a spot in the Astros rotation and did nothing to jeopardize his chances of keeping it with his performance on Tuesday. But his ability to remain in the big leagues may be out of his control.

Hayden Wesneski did enough to hold onto his spot in the Astros rotation (for now)

Wesneski was assumed to be the fifth starter throughout camp because of the litany of injuries to the Astros starting staff. Four of Houston's starting pitchers began the year on the injured list, and the Astros just shifted Christian Javier to the 60-day IL on Tuesday in order to make room for newly acquired reliever Nick Robertson.

But Lance McCullers Jr. has begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land. He managed just two innings of work over the weekend, and Houston's coaching staff will surely want to see the right-hander log five-plus innings before they even consider activating him off the IL. McCullers hasn't pitched in a game since 2022, but his effectiveness (when healthy) is unquestionable.

Astros prospect A.J. Blubaugh's performance in his 2025 Triple-A debut most certainly caught the eye of Astros GM Dana Brown. Blubaugh went six scoreless for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with 50 of his 69 pitches landing for strikes. Blubaugh racked up nine punch outs and didn't walk a single batter while allowing just four hits.

Wesneski will need to build off his first Astros' start and cut down on the free passes if he hopes to stay in the Houston starting rotation through the month of April. But even outings that mimic Tuesday's start against San Fran might not be enough to keep the righty in the rotation.

