Former Astros GM reveals past trade discussions that nearly upended franchise

As the trade deadline approaches, rumors begin to swirl, retrospectives are done, and past trends are looked at to determine what will happen in the near future. One thing we often don't think or hear about is the trades that never came to be. For the Houston Astros, one such failed deadline deal recently came to light, and we can all breathe a sigh of relief that it didn't happen.

Speaking with Chandler Rome and Tyler Stafford on the Crush City Territory podcast, former Astros president of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow brought to light that he almost made a franchise-altering trade, sending Jose Altuve to Kansas City in exchange for Eric Hosmer back in 2013.

Astros fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing a massive franchise-altering trade involving Jose Altuve never went through

During the conversation, Luhnow, who doesn't believe he's been blackballed from the league following his role in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, makes it clear that he and the club weren't actively shopping Altuve, but they were heavily interested in acquiring Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

It appears as if then-Royals general manager Dayton Moore wasn't interested in Altuve, something that we can all be thankful for.

Altuve would go on to make nine All-Star teams, win AL MVP, and in many ways become the face of the Astros during their run of dominance. Even now, as Altuve is aging and positionally in flux, he's still a positive contributor for the AL West-leading Astros with an .801 OPS on the year.

Conversely, Hosmer last suited up for 31 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, producing -0.3 fWAR. The Astros have struggled in recent years to find competent play at first base, with big-ticket free agent Christian Walker being the latest disappointment at the position.

However, as crazy as the deal sounds now, it did have some solid merit back 12 years ago. Altuve and Hosmer are both the same age, both had broken into the big leagues two years prior in 2011, and were both trying to find their footing.

Both players had a reputation for being high-contact guys with questionable power. For Altuve, those power concerns were generated by his diminutive stature, whereas Hosmer's approach at the plate didn't fit the first base prototype.

Altuve finished 2013 with a .283/.316/.363 line and five home runs, while Hosmer posted a .302/.353/.448 mark with 17 dingers, looking like the superior player at the time. Of course, now Altuve has a .305/.362/.468 line and is closing in on 250 homers while posting 59.3 career fWAR.

Hosmer, on the other hand, finished his career with a .276/.335/.427 mark and 11 career fWAR. Altuve is currently in the midst of a playoff chase, while Hosmer hosts podcasts. This isn't to knock Hosmer. He signed an eight year $144 million deal ahead of the 2018 season on the basis of his abilities.

With hindsight being 20-20, Altuve wound up being the far superior player. This revelation serves as a clear reminder that sometimes the moves not made are the most impactful. The last decade-plus of Houston Astros baseball would've looked far worse without Jose Altuve, no doubt about it.

