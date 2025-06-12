Insiders drop wildly different takes on what Astros should do with Jose Altuve

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline less than two months away, we've reached the point of the season where Jim Bowden reminds everyone why he's a failed former general manager. The latest confirmation of that fact arrived when Bowden highlighted what the Houston Astros need to do at the deadline. In doing so, Bowden had a wild take on what the Astros' plan for Jose Altuve should be moving forward.

While mentioning a trade target for each contender, Bowden circles Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe as the option for the Astros. Lowe, as Bowden sees it, would address the Astros' need for a left-handed hitter, but the former general manager also shares why it would be a win for Altuve.

"He could become the Astros’ everyday second baseman, allowing Jose Altuve to spend all of his time in left field, which is where he should be playing at this stage of his career," Bowden foolishly explains in The Athletic.

Jim Bowden's latest Astros' take maybe his most outdated on yet

By definition of where Altuve has played the most games, sure, Altuve is a left fielder. However, that doesn't mean that is where he should be playing at this stage of his career. Altuve has negative defensive metrics across the board for his time in left field this season, giving the Astros validation for handling his outfield experiment with kid gloves. Sure, at his age, Altuve may not be the greatest of fielders at second base, but compared to his work in left field, it's passable.

And before we get to other insiders dunking on Bowden, the Astros' need for a left-handed hitter can easily be answered with the return of Yordan Álvarez.

But back to the roast of Bowden, because that is why you're here. ESPN's Bradford Doolittle did a run-through of what each team should be looking for at the deadline, and in doing so, offered a polar opposite take of Bowden.

"That might be enough to keep Houston alive into October once again. Still, any kind of roster reconfiguring that gets Altuve out of left field might not be the worst idea," Doolittle wrote for ESPN.

This won't be the last we hear from Bowden, the deadline isn't until July 31, and by then, he probably will have Altuve ready to receive a Gold Glove award in the outfield. Perhaps, he forgot that MLB The Show isn't real life.

