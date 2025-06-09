Astros’ division race just got complicated by rival’s deadline buzz

The Houston Astros are sitting in a comfortable position entering the second week of June. Despite losing three pitchers from their starting rotation and the unusual messaging surrounding Yordan Álvarez's injury, the Astros sit in first place in the American League West with a record of 36-29. Winners of 6 of their last 10 games, it would seem that the Astros are trending in the direction of being buyers at the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. The concern, however, is that they may not be the only team in their division with an aggressive mindset at the deadline.

In his latest notebook for USA Today, MLB insider Bob Nightengale listed the Astros' division rival, the Seattle Mariners, among the teams expected to be the most aggressive buyers at the deadline next month. As was the case this offseason, when they ignored the need, Nightengale expects the Mariners to be in the market for offensive upgrades at the deadline.

Mariners' deadline goals may make life difficult for the Astros

Entering play on Monday, the Mariners are the only team in the AL West that is within sight of the Astros. The Mariners are 2.5 games behind the Astros in the division, with all other teams at least 5.5 games back. There is no question, short of the Texas Rangers dramatically turning their season around, the Mariners remain the biggest threat to the Astros for the remainder of this season.

It was just last week when the idea of the Astros being "surprise sellers" was floated into existence. Short of the Astros completely falling off the face of the earth in the month ahead, selling can likely be ruled out at the deadline. It will be curious to see, however, if the Mariners' reported aggressiveness shifts the strategy for the Astros' front office at the deadline.

As it stands, starting pitching remains the biggest need the Astros have ahead of the deadline. If the Astros add another starting pitcher who can stabilize their starting rotation, that should silence the threat that the Mariners pose. Especially when you consider that Álvarez, despite the setback, is expected back sooner rather than later.

