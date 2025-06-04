MLB insider throws cold water on wild Astros' rumor gaining steam

The Major League Baseball calendar has flipped to June, and the trade deadline is beginning to become a topic of conversation. So much so that the door has been opened for some insiders to have hot takes that have made Houston Astros fans turn their heads.

Specifically, Joel Sherman of the New York Post believes the Astros could be a surprise seller at the deadline. Considering the Astros are sitting in first place in the American League West, it's a belief that doesn't quite add up and has already been debunked.

MLB.com's own insider, Mark Feinsand, was the latest to offer an early primer on the deadline, and he makes it clear that the Astros, as of now, will be buyers. The only thing that would change that is if Houston collapses between now and July 31, but based on their play, that doesn't seem all too likely.

Astros have the impression of a buyer ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

With only five games separating 4 of the 5 teams in the American League West, chances are good that the Astros are going to be a part of the conversation for the duration of the season. Even then, all things being equal, it would seem likely that the Los Angeles Angels would choose to sell if they remain in fourth place, leaving the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers as the only real threats to the Astros. And given their strange offseason, it would seem unlikely that the Mariners will make any major splashes at the deadline.

Having said all that, the idea of the Astros making an aggressive buy at the trade deadline may not be all that likely. The Astros won't admit this publicly, but given the moves they made this offseason, parting with Kyler Tucker and Alex Bregman, this season was always viewed as a quasi-reset year. They have the talent to remain in contention, but that may not have been the sole priority when the season started.

It may not be appealing for Astros fans, but buying at the deadline for their favorite may be a small addition. Setting the stage for the dreaded "player returning from injury is the deadline addition" trope. But, when that player is potentially Yordan Álvarez, the trope does carry some legitimacy to it.

